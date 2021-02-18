LAUNDRIE: This great lady follows new dreams every day

In keeping with that philosophy, here’s another admirable quote. “No, I’m not going to get mine (my coronavirus vaccination) until some more people get theirs. I don’t want it to look like I’m jumping the line just because I donated money. I’m very funny about that.” (She donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University for vaccination research.) “I’m going to get mine though, but I’m going to wait. I’m at the age where I could have gotten mine legally last week. I turned 75.”

This humanitarian continues to give today, and in1995 started a foundation, Imagination Library, that gifts books to young children throughout the world. Inspired by her father’s inability to read, she set up a program that gives away over 1 million books each month. She says, “When I was growing up in the hills of East Tennessee, I knew my dreams would come true. I know there are children in your community with their own dreams. They dream of becoming a doctor or an inventor or a minister. Who knows, maybe there is a little girl whose dream is to be a writer and singer. The seeds of these dreams are often found in books and the seeds you help plant in your community can grow across the world.”