LAUNDRIE: Those who Want, Who Can, Who Will

Earlier this week we celebrated Memorial Day, a holiday set aside to honor the men and women who died while serving in the military. This week it’s fitting to honor the people who are serving us today, whether that’s on the front lines in the military or in medical facilities, or performing curbside pickups. One example of such a person is veteran hospital corpsman for the U.S. Navy, my sister-in-law, nurse Shirley.

Shirley knew from the 7th grade that she wanted to join the military. During a recent interview, she told me she and her father, whom she longed to please, watched war movies and the show “M*A*S*H.” As Shirley carefully studied Hawkeye and the other medics, she thought, I want; I can; I will. That winning motto would serve her well throughout her career and is still serving her today as a nurse educator.

Shirley, whose 15-year enlistment included serving in the 145th MASH unit in Port Clinton, Ohio, pointed out that although the M*A*S*H storyline isn’t realistic, the helicopters arriving, the triage, and the supply room are. As a sergeant for the unit, she provided trainings and classes, gave duty schedules for the emergency room, and needed to be ready for the unexpected. Maybe just as importantly, she needed to relieve stress and keep her sense of humor. Sometimes that included laughing at herself.