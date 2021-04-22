LAUNDRIE: Thoughts from an old pine

A lifetime ago, a young married couple carted me to a clearing in their new backyard. I was tall and strong and it took both of them to lift me. As they patted the soil around my roots, settling me into a comfortable hole and giving me plenty of water, they smiled at one another. I knew by planting me, they were thinking about their future.

I grew, and so did their family. When their daughter and two sons were old enough, the father hung a swing from my branches. The mother would stand in my cooling shade, pushing first one child than another. She would sigh longingly as if recalling those days when she, too, could laze away on a summer day.

The daughter would sit under my branches and write stories or sing lovely tunes. Sometimes she’d lie on her back and simply watch the clouds go by. I loved those moments.

She and her two brothers often brought friends over. Children joyously climbed on my strong branches. They even built a treehouse. Those times of secret passwords, playing spy, and sleepovers on warm summer nights in the shelter of my branches made me feel strong and useful.

But years passed, as they do, and the family moved away. There were no more youngsters to swing from my branches, no more secret forts, no more lovely songs. My days were long.