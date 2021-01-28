LAUNDRIE: Three wintry life lessons

After all this excitement, we’d be hungry and grab our hot chocolate and lunches. We’d sit on upside-down pails or right on the snow, letting the sun reflect off it and warm us. My siblings and I would tease one another or chat, all the while keeping our eyes on the tip-ups. We all wanted to be the first one to see the red flag pop up and shout,“Tip-up!”

We’d have to be on double alert if Grandpa was along since he liked to trick us and shout, “Tip-up” when there wasn’t one.

If the flag truly was raised, everyone would run to the hole. “It’s your turn,” my dad might tell me. I’d slowly remove the tip-up and set it on the ice. After peeling off my gloves, I’d pick up the line and “feel for a fish.” Would I be lucky enough to get a walleye, northern, or musky? Wait for the tug. Wait . . . wait . . . . Now!

I’d jerk back. And then that glorious thrill of knowing a fish was on the line. Hand over hand, I’d keep tugging. If my luck held, I’d get to pull it out of the hole and see Dad’s grin as it flopped on the ice. Those moments . . . memories I want to hold onto.