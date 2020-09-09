LAUNDRIE: Time alone can have real benefits

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

How much do you like your alone time?

Would you rather bring adult beverages and tube as a group or rise early and kayak a quiet river?

Would you rather join a group of friends, safety measures in place, for a weekend of fun and games or rent a cabin in the woods and hike by yourself?

During this time of social distancing, many of us are missing social interactions. We wish we could still safely meet in bars or restaurants and are upset about the changes in social festivals such as Wo-Zha-Wa. Others, however, especially those under extra pressure because of the pandemic, are seeking solitude like never before.

A male friend of mine who works with large groups in a stressful job is looking forward to taking off for several days this fall to hike alone and clear his head. He needs a break from demanding customers and the extra worry about keeping six feet apart or whether people are wearing masks.

A female friend enjoys camping alone and reports that sites are hard to get since it’s become so popular. She says it’s empowering to park her camper and figure out the hook up. Fellow campers are around if she wants to socialize, but she enjoys the chance to read, walk, meditate and, as she so perfectly describes, “let her inner voice come out.”