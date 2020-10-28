LAUNDRIE: Time to play presidential trivia

Feeling the stress of election week? Grab a fellow voter, and just for fun, play presidential trivia. One person asks the first six questions. Then switch.
1. Which president got a $20 speeding fine while speeding on his horse-drawn carriage?
Ulysses S. Grant.
2. Which president received two grizzly bear cubs as a gift in 1807 and allowed them to stay on the White House lawn?
Thomas Jefferson.
3. What president said this? “People say I'm indecisive, but I don't know about that." George H. W. Bush
4. Who said, “When I was in fifth grade, I’m not sure that I knew what a national debt was. Of course, when I was in the fifth grade, we didn’t have one.”
Ronald Reagan.
5. Guess the portly president who said, “The other day I gave up my seat in the streetcar, and three ladies sat down.”
William Howard Taft.
6. When it was stated during the 1992 election that Vice President Quayle meant to be “a pit bull” in the coming campaign, which president shot back this clever line? “That’s got every fire hy-drant in America worried.”
Bill Clinton.
If you’re quizzing a partner, it’s time to switch places.
7. Which president said, "I do my best work off script. ... I also do my worst work off script.”
Donald Trump.
8. This president’s cabinet began each meeting with a prayer. One time, when they forgot, the secretary slipped him a note reminding him. “Oh, God damn it,” he said, “we forgot the silent prayer.”
Dwight Eisenhower.
9. This president wasn’t above making fun of his brother Billy. “I was going to put the CIA and the FBI together,” he once said, “but Billy said he wouldn’t head an agency that he couldn’t spell.”
Jimmy Carter.
10. This president, serving from 1921-1923 before he died of an apparent heart attack, told his personal secretary, “I don’t know what to do or where to turn in this taxation matter. . . My God, but this is a hell of a place for a man like me to be!”
Warren Harding.
11. This president, when talking about his mother, said, “Growing up, she gave me love and lots of advice. I gave her white hair.”
George W. Bush.
12. This is my favorite. What president said, “If I were two-faced, would I be wearing this one?”
Abraham Lincoln.
Since we’re only days away from the election, it’s fitting to close with a quote by a much beloved President, JFK.
“Let us not despair but act. Let us not seek the Republican answer or the Democratic answer but the right answer. Let us not seek to fix the blame for the past - let us accept our own responsibility for the future."
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!