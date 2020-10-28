LAUNDRIE: Time to play presidential trivia

If you’re quizzing a partner, it’s time to switch places.

7. Which president said, "I do my best work off script. ... I also do my worst work off script.”

Donald Trump.

8. This president’s cabinet began each meeting with a prayer. One time, when they forgot, the secretary slipped him a note reminding him. “Oh, God damn it,” he said, “we forgot the silent prayer.”

Dwight Eisenhower.

9. This president wasn’t above making fun of his brother Billy. “I was going to put the CIA and the FBI together,” he once said, “but Billy said he wouldn’t head an agency that he couldn’t spell.”

Jimmy Carter.

10. This president, serving from 1921-1923 before he died of an apparent heart attack, told his personal secretary, “I don’t know what to do or where to turn in this taxation matter. . . My God, but this is a hell of a place for a man like me to be!”

Warren Harding.

11. This president, when talking about his mother, said, “Growing up, she gave me love and lots of advice. I gave her white hair.”

George W. Bush.