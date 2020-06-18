LAUNDRIE: Tingle, Buzz, ZING!

So how did that go? Did you feel any tingles, buzzes, or ZINGS. Let’s continue with more memories before adulthood.

Siblings: After my brother annoyed me beyond my breaking point, I ran away from home. I actually just spent several days with my grandmother who lived nearby. My mother loved to tell the story of how I walked past the house, my nose in the air. I was going to show them. It turns out my timing was off. I missed Halloween, having to trick-and-treat with my teenage aunt instead, and she was only interested in hanging out with her friends.

Tragedies: A fellow student brought a radio out to the playground. We were listening to it when we heard JFK had been shot. Also, a neighborhood child died after falling from his bike and rupturing his spleen.

Snow days: They were the best. We spent most of the day outside tunneling and making igloos or forts.

Stupidest thing I ever did: (Dear Readers, this is so stupid I haven’t worked up the nerve to print it. Suffice it to say it involved an iron.)

County Fair: Tilt-a-whirl, cotton candy, live music, and carnival hawkers. So much fun!