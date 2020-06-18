LAUNDRIE: Tingle, Buzz, ZING!

“You have so many ideas,” a writer friend remarked to me. “How do you get them?”
Like most of you, ideas come to me during mundane activities such as washing dishes, taking a shower, or driving on endless stretches of quiet, country roads. The early morning hours, before distractions impede, are best for my muse. I once plotted out an entire novel in those early morning hours. Since I know how elusive ideas can be, I write the gems down. In fact, I’ve designated a special box for these odd scraps of paper.
The decoration on the outside features Santa’s sleigh which is full of wrapped gifts, much like idea-toys waiting for someone to play with them. When I’m ready for a new project, I read through them. I wait until I feel a tingle, a buzz, a ZING. Once that happens, I get to work.
Since I was looking for an idea for this week’s column, I opened my special box. The ideas fell into two categories, fiction and memoir. For this column, I listed mainly memories of my youth which might inspire ideas and reflections for you as well. If so, grab a computer or paper and pen so you can share your stories. Let’s start with school memories.
First love: In first grade, David Onnick wrote me love notes (I luv you Amy) and slipped them into my lunch box. They made me blush.
School contests: In third or fourth grade, David and I had multiplication flashcard contests. We were both very competitive. (In my memory, I won more than he did.)
School punishment: If we were naughty, the teacher took us to the furnace room. Rumors flew that kids got spanked there, but looking back, I suspect Miss Meyer only wanted us to think that. The time I came in from recess soaking wet, she took me there and we only had a “little talk.” I told her I was sorry and would never again stand underneath the school’s spilling downspout as if it was a shower.
First Day of School: I could never fall asleep the night before the first day of school. I also wore my new school clothes even if it was 80 degrees and my favorite outfit was a heavy corduroy jumper.
School lunch: In my rural three-room school, we walked home for lunch Monday through Thursday, chatting with our neighborhood friends. Friday’s were “hot lunch” days, which meant we got hotdogs and—pure bliss!—chocolate milk.
Recess: A farm adjoined our school and the neighbor’s pigs once broke through the fence. We kids squealed with delight and chased after them.
Sports: Our pretty third and fourth grade teacher who wore her hair in a fancy French twist could slam a baseball better than any of us kids.
Show-and-Tell: In the spring, my parents and teacher allowed me to bring mallard ducklings to school. I had fun setting up their box the night before and then loved all the attention I got.
So how did that go? Did you feel any tingles, buzzes, or ZINGS. Let’s continue with more memories before adulthood.
Siblings: After my brother annoyed me beyond my breaking point, I ran away from home. I actually just spent several days with my grandmother who lived nearby. My mother loved to tell the story of how I walked past the house, my nose in the air. I was going to show them. It turns out my timing was off. I missed Halloween, having to trick-and-treat with my teenage aunt instead, and she was only interested in hanging out with her friends.
Tragedies: A fellow student brought a radio out to the playground. We were listening to it when we heard JFK had been shot. Also, a neighborhood child died after falling from his bike and rupturing his spleen.
Snow days: They were the best. We spent most of the day outside tunneling and making igloos or forts.
Stupidest thing I ever did: (Dear Readers, this is so stupid I haven’t worked up the nerve to print it. Suffice it to say it involved an iron.)
County Fair: Tilt-a-whirl, cotton candy, live music, and carnival hawkers. So much fun!
Going steady: John Johnson handed me his class ring and asked me to go steady. I nodded. Like other girls, I wrapped the ring with an inch of angora yarn so it would fit. Once I put it on, John stopped talking to me and I rarely saw him. I finally gave the ring to John’s friend and told him to return it to him.
Summer: Carefree days and nights spent throwing water balloons, playing baseball, reading under the elm tree, catching fireflies, playing games like Red Rover.
First Car: A turquoise Plymouth Valiant with cool push buttons for neutral, reverse, and drives 1, 2, and 3.
Independence: I still remember the thrill of buying my first electric typewriter, which was turquoise-blue. I was anxious for a career and to make my mark in the world.
Ideas? Try a few out. There’s nothing like landing on one that makes our insides tingle, buzz, and Z-Z-ZING.
Got any ideas for a good column? Contact Amy at laundrie@live.com.
