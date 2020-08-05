LAUNDRIE: Trail Mix vs. crepes in champagne sauce

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While friends Jeanne and Bull Kahler joined my husband and me for an outdoor meal on a picnic table, we recalled memories of a three-day backpacking trip we’d taken many years ago in the Wyoming wilderness. We have fond memories of climbing to a summit and seeing a vast herd of elk, wading through pristine streams, and a special morning when my husband caught fresh trout and prepared them for our breakfast. But also vivid in my memory are the many handfuls of trail mix we munched on to sustain us, and the first meal we ate after returning to civilization.

The afternoon we left the woods, we decided to treat ourselves. We showered (such a glorious feeling) then drove to an elegant-looking restaurant where we’d be sure to have plenty to fill our deprived stomachs. We ravenously waited for our menus.

The young waiter in his impeccable white chinos and crisp, pressed shirt presented us with an appetizer. “The regal artichoke,” he announced. “It is perfection.”

To my companions and me, it looked more like the weeds we’d been treading on, and I would have much preferred a basket of warm, crusty rolls. Determined to get nourishment, though, I asked, “How do you eat it?” I readied my knife.