LAUNDRIE: Veterans share emotions from battlefields

The following were written by veterans who, unlike General Bailey, didn’t make it home. They show love of country and family.

“I would give 10 years of my life to see you and Isabel for a few seconds,” Private James Coulter wrote to his wife and their baby daughter, “but I see you a thousand times in the day and night. I do not require to tell you I know you can and will care for our little one, fetch her up as like yourself and she will not have many enemies in the world. I will close now with love to you and the baby.” James died in the Boer War at Bloemfontein in May 1900.

“If I fall in battle then I have no regrets save for my loved ones I leave behind,” Second Lieutenant Eric Heaton from East Sussex wrote to his parents from his dugout. “‘It is a great cause and I came out willingly to serve my King and Country. My greatest concern is that I have the courage and determination necessary to lead my platoon well.” Eric was killed in the Battle of the Somme in 1916. The first day of this battle was the bloodiest in the British Army’s history.