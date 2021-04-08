LAUNDRIE: We rock

‘I found mine in a tree,” a friend told me excitedly, while we visited in an Alabama restaurant.

“I found mine hidden in some weeds,” her husband said, leaning toward me. “Someone had painted Mississippi on the top.” The delight in both seniors’ faces made them resemble kids on Christmas morning.

They were talking about finding painted rocks, a kindness-spreading movement for people of all ages.

Maybe you’ve been the recipient of a similar random act of kindness and know how it can lift your spirits. Or, maybe you’ve been the one to donate to a scholarship, buy a stranger’s coffee, deliver a food basket, or help a stranded woman having car trouble. One of the most charming examples of generosity is one I read about on Twitter and stars Sapphire the fairy.

A young woman found a few objects in a tree, realized it was a fairy garden, and read a note written by a lonely four-year-old girl. The woman wrote back, pretending to be the fairy Sapphire, and left small gifts along with uplifting letters. She secretly let the girls’ parents know what she was doing, and the relationship continued. You can read this amazing account on Kelly Victoria’s Twitter page,

@saysthefox.