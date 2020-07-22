LAUNDRIE: What is your oldest treasure?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What is the oldest treasure in your house? Is it something as tiny as a rare coin or as large as an antique dresser? Is it a practical item such as your grandfather’s toolbox or something as decorative as a great-aunt’s tatted tablecloth? Is it an ancestor’s treasured toy passed on through the generations, or a functional child’s rocker that has seen four sets of grandchildren? Is it as sentimental as a family bible or an item of unknown history such as a steamer trunk?

The question, presented by a fellow writer, haunts me. I search to find the answer. I begin with a trip to the attic to investigate an antique trunk. A relative, now deceased, refurbished the wood and tin ornate chest, including repapering the tray inserts before he gave it to my daughter. I can only guess at its history.

I run my hand along the dents and scratches. This trunk had heavy wear and had seen harsh weather. Could it have come from a northern climate such as Norway? I open it up and lift off the top compartment. Had a young Norwegian girl done the same? I find a strand of hair. It’s coarser than human hair. Could it have come from a horse’s mane or tail?