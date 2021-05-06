LAUNDRIE: Winston, the smiling dog

The Sauk County Humane Society (SCHS) also mentions fostering animals on its website saukhumane.org. They state, “The need for committed foster families is especially urgent from spring to fall, known in the animal shelter world as “kitten season.” Cats (and many animals in general) tend to breed in warm weather, which means local animal shelters get flooded with litters, sometimes accompanied by their moms, but very often orphaned.” Rather than be stuck in a cage, young animals need to be socialized in order to develop good habits, manners, and a pleasant attitude. Fostering can make all the difference.

If you’d rather adopt, check out the available rabbits, guinea pigs, cats, and dogs, including an adorable one-year-old brindled mixed breed named Calypso aka Dots. While I was there picking up the four large fantail goldfish I adopted (they’ll live in my water garden) a family signed papers for a five-year-old beagle, a companion to their beagle who had just lost his older beagle buddy. It was heartwarming to see the new friends greet one another.