LAUNDRIE: Worry less, live more

Last week’s newspaper had an article about the pandemic halting the winter research on Isle Royale. Seeing the name of the Lake Superior island I’d hiked years ago brought back a flood of memories. I’d gone with a group through Eagle River’s Trees for Tomorrow. We began our journey at Copper Harbor, Michigan, where we boarded the ferry, otherwise known as the barf barge.

I’d heard stories about people getting motion sickness on the three-hour-ride across the rolling waters of the lake, and had worried about it. Although a few riders turned green and ran for the side of the boat, most of us didn’t have a problem.

I worried about being able to carry 30 pounds on my back for days of hiking. Fortunately, the day before, when we had prepared, I’d loaded my borrowed pack, and followed the steps to put it on properly. Seeing me, an instructor had frowned, worked at adjusting various straps, and finally said, “This will never work. You wouldn’t last five minutes.” She ended up lending me an old one of hers that got me through.

After hearing horrors from two friends, and knowing we were hiking in August, I also worried about being invaded by black flies. It turned out I needed to slap at pesky mosquitoes and had several itchy welts, but we missed the invasion of the vicious, biting flies.