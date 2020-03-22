Leonard Pitts Jr.: Viruses do not carry passports

Viruses do not carry passports.

Nor do they have birth certificates or other markers of citizenship. So the insistence of President Donald Trump and other Republicans on identifying the coronavirus that has sickened and killed people all over the world as a “Chinese virus” (as Trump has done on multiple occasions) or a “foreign virus,” (as he did in his widely panned Oval Office speech) is nonsensical on its face.

Or at least it is until you remember that the GOP is a hate group — and Trump its grand wizard.

The intentionally ignorant will dispute that racism underlies Trump’s words. They will note that the pandemic did, indeed, originate in Wuhan, China (which initially tried to cover up the outbreak) and that it is not unprecedented to name a disease for its birthplace. For example, the Ebola virus takes its name from a river near the village in Congo where the disease was first identified.