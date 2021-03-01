Matthew DeFour: State needs a more open redistricting process

Wisconsin lawmakers will soon begin redrawing congressional and state voting boundaries, in accordance with the latest census. It’s a good time to reflect on how that process has played out before — and for the public to demand greater transparency this time around.

A good example of how things ought not work comes from the last round of redistricting, in 2011.

In July of that year, Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled Legislature released new legislative district maps on a Friday, held a single public hearing in Madison five days later, and passed the maps a week after that. Republican Gov. Scott Walker signed the new maps into law a month after they became public.

It was the first time since the 1950s that a single party had complete control of the process, and it allowed Republicans to cement control of the Legislature for a decade — even in 2018, when Democrats won every statewide election.

As later court cases and news reporting uncovered, the mapmaking process was an affront to the state’s tradition of open government.

The maps were drawn in a closely guarded “map room” in a law firm across the street from the state Capitol. Only Republicans were allowed in to see the new maps, and only if they signed nondisclosure agreements.

