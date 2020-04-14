MICEK COLUMN: Amid pandemic, Trump still at war with own government

“Hospitals reported that their most significant challenges centered on testing and caring for patients with known or suspected COVID-19 and keeping staff safe,” the report’s key takeaway reads. “Hospitals also reported substantial challenges maintaining or expanding their facilities’ capacity to treat patients with COVID-19. Hospitals described specific challenges, mitigation strategies, and needs for assistance related to personal protective equipment (PPE), testing, staffing, supplies and durable equipment; maintaining or expanding facility capacity; and financial concerns.”

Defying what most Americans can see with their own eyes, Trump concluded that a mountain of evidence collected from more than 300 hospitals in 46 states was just Grimm’s opinion, dismissing the report in a tweet as “another fake dossier.”

He’s spent the last three years seeking to undermine institutions across the federal government, replacing competent and experienced apolitical professionals with his own core of yes men. Such is the case with the intelligence community, which is now overseen by acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, a White House loyalist.