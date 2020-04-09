MICEK COLUMN: Asian-Americans feeling the sting of hate during COVID-19

Two days later, Trump wisely backed off, saying in a Tweet that, “We have to protect our Asian Americans,” adding that the pandemic was “NOT their fault in any way, shape, or form.”

Here in Pennsylvania, Democrats in the state House and Senate stepped up to denounce that cruel bigotry.

“It truly saddens me to hear that the Asian American community has been the target of such painful attacks. I would like to urge members of the Asian American community and people of the commonwealth to report these crimes so they can be addressed,” state Rep. Patty Kim, an Asian-American Democrat from the capital city of Harrisburg, said in a statement.

Pennsylvania state Rep. Dan Frankel and state Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, both Pittsburgh Democrats whose districts include the Tree of Life synagogue, said they want to make it clear to Pennsylvania’s Asian community that “we have your back.”