MICEK COLUMN: 'If you want law and order, give us justice!'

“You saw folks lose their minds after two months being stuck in their houses without haircuts and being “asked” to wear masks when out in the public. They showed up on Capitol steps with weapons and raw emotion. And guess what—their demands are being met. Cities and towns are opening up, and opening earlier than they should according to guidelines they themselves set up. That’s power. They have the power. Politicians are fearful of them. They respect their vote and they see themselves in those protesters. They see their humanity. Their show of force yielded results for them and put black lives in further peril.

“Every election year, do-gooders drop money in communities to get black people to vote. They swoop in and drop cash. The election happens and they swoop right back out. We get used for our votes because the vote is powerful—but we aren’t powerful. They only see a speck of our humanity during election time when they need us in order to maintain their supremacy. That’s both sides of the aisle. And yet, I vote every time. What else am I supposed to do?

“Black folks can’t fix this. We don’t have the power. We are again at the mercy of the majority to see a glimmer of our humanity and give us liberty and freedom. If they don’t or won’t we’ll never get it in this country. That’s supremacy. They have all the power.