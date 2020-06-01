MICEK COLUMN: In a post-George Floyd America, it’s time to listen

But I’ve come to know someone who does.

Rob Woodfork and his family moved in next door to mine about a decade ago. Like me, he’s a journalist. And we bonded immediately over work. Our kids went to school together. We’d debate sports, chew over the news and talk about our shared love for comic books and the Marvel movies. And there was a fierce competition to make sure that if one of us was mowing our lawn, that the other was out there immediately to keep the pace.

The years went by, and our friendship grew. We’d lose hours standing out in the yard, or sitting on one of our back porches, just talking.

He moved to Washington, D.C. a few years back to work in his home market. And while we don’t see each other in person as much anymore, we keep in close touch. I don’t have a brother, but Rob’s as close as it comes. We’ve both seen each other through tough times. And I know he feels the same. In that rare instance of men showing actual emotion, we’ve both said it out loud.

And right now, I’m going to get out of the way, cede the floor to my brother, Rob, and let him tell you what it’s like to be Black in America in 2020, and what it’ll take to balance the scales of justice: