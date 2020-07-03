MICEK COLUMN: Trump's lawsuit building the case for discrediting the election

Now that effort, once merely offensive and dangerous, has been weaponized.

On Monday, Trump’s re-election campaign, joined by four Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania, sued the state’s secretary of state’s office and the election boards in all 67 counties, seeking to change the way mail-in ballots are sent and counted.

The lawsuit alleges the current system jeopardized election security by, for example, setting up in-person ballot drop off boxes. Never mind the fact that counties run by Republicans and Democrats alike had utilized such boxes.

To be sure, the state has plenty of kinks to iron out before November. But based on anecdotal and first-hand reporting, while there were problems during Pennsylvania’s primary, there was hardly the chaos seen in Georgia or Wisconsin.

Voters rights advocates in Pennsylvania are already pushing back against the Trump camp’s claims, saying the lawsuit, is “an attempt to undermine the common-sense reforms that Pennsylvania’s elected officials, including Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and all 67 county board of elections members, implemented to ensure that voters are able to exercise their constitutional right to vote without risking their health during the COVID-19 pandemic.”