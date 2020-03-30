MICEK COLUMN: Unlike Trump, America's governors in no rush to reopen their states

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

That danger was reinforced by the death of an Arizona man after Trump wrongly touted the medical form of chloroquine as a possible treatment for the virus. The Arizona man reportedly took chloroquine phosphate, a chemical typically used to clean fish tanks.

In the absence of that leadership up top, and the White House’s insistence on subcontracting the heavy lifting of fighting the pandemic to the states by refusing to fully invoke the Defense Production Act, it’s been up to governors such as Wolf, New York’s Andrew Cuomo, and Washington’s Jay Inslee to step into the breach.

Some television pundits have taken to calling Cuomo, whose briefings are too Noo Yahwk for words, “America’s Governor.” It’s a tad hyperbolic, but not far from wrong. For his part, Cuomo has said he’s acting as he always does—just on a grander stage.

“You want a pat on the back for sending 400 ventilators?” Cuomo recently grumbled about a federal government shipment to New York, the New York Times reported. “What am I going to do with 400 ventilators when I need 30,000?” he said later. “You pick the 26,000 people who are going to die because you only sent 400 ventilators.”