MICEK: The propaganda is the point

From Atlanta and West Palm, it’s ridiculously easy to draw a straight line to Capitol Hill, where Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney is about to lose her job in the House GOP leadership, not for being sufficiently conservative (she is staunchly conservative), but for refusing to bend the knee to the government-in-exile in Florida, and for refusing to push the Big Lie that the election was stolen.

In Biden’s first 100 days in office, Republicans refused to put up any votes for the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill that was wildly popular among voters – including their own.

But rather than take heed of this change in the national mood, Republicans – who are equal parts terrified of primaries from their right, and dead-set on recapturing Congress and the White House – have thrown in with a twice-impeached autocrat who still commands a scary cult-like hold on the GOP base.

And instead of governing, Republicans have methodically moved to whittle away as much of the electorate as they possibly can by shutting them out of the polls.

All of which makes Florida’s DeSantis the perfect public face of the GOP as it is now: Obsessed with hanging onto power, fact-averse, representing an ever-shrinking coalition, and loyal, not to the American public, but to the sad, strange old man who can’t accept that he lost.

John L. Micek is editor-in-chief of The Pennsylvania Capital-Star in Harrisburg, Pa. Email him at jmicek@penncapital-star.com