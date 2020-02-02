NICHOLS COLUMN: The vital issue for Democrats is electability

The Democratic National Committee and its media “partners” have done a lousy job of organizing the party’s 2020 presidential debates. They have refused to hold focused and necessary single-issue debates on the climate crisis, inequality and militarism. They have employed rules that reward name recognition, spending and fundraising, while disregarding ideas, ideals and the potential of candidacies that break the boundaries of contemporary politics. And they have ended up with a lineup for Friday night’s debate before the critical New Hampshire primary that fails to reflect the diversity or the full range of ideas within the party.
But they could still get something right in Manchester.
How so? The Democrats who will be on stage Tuesday night — Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang —should have an honest debate Friday about electability, and nothing else.
The moderators and the candidates should acknowledge that what Democrats, and potential Democratic voters, care about in 2020 is beating Donald Trump. The questions should get the contenders talking about the electability issue that is first and foremost in the minds of Democratic voters.
The candidates should explain how they plan to upend the president in November 2020. They can talk strategy. They should get specific about how they expect to win states like Wisconsin. Really specific — right down to their plans to carry Kenosha.
You have free articles remaining.
But, primarily, they should address issues, their own records and the records of their opponents. Why? Because how candidates approach major issues, and what they say about their records, gets to the heart of the matter.
Weak-willed apologists for the emptiness of our politics will whine about the prospect that candidates might “go negative.” But it is not unduly negative to suggest that you have a better anti-war record than a rival (as Sanders has with regard to Biden) or to suggest that fundraising in a wine cave might not be the best way to appeal to working-class voters (as Warren has with regard to Buttigieg). That’s how a meaningful debate is framed.
Instead of empty appeals to unity, a useful debate would explore the question that is most important to most Democrats: who is best prepared to attract the support that’s needed to build a winning coalition against Trump?
Let Sanders have his say. Let Warren have her say. Encourage both candidates to come with their poll data and practical arguments. Let Biden and Buttigieg and Klobuchar argue that Warren and Sanders are both too narrowly defined as progressives. Let Sanders and Warren push back, as they did so effectively in their tag-team appearance in last summer’s debate in Detroit.
The candidates know that if they get too rancorous, or too personal, they will turn off voters. But there is a space for honest discourse about electability, and for sincere debate about why candidates think they have the best chance against Trump.
This is what party strategists, activists, grassroots voters and pundits talk about all the time. Instead of dancing around the question of electability, the candidates should dive right in — and make their best cases for why they are uniquely qualified to make Trump a one-term president.
Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times: jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.