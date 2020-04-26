NICHOLS COLUMN: Zunker will be a voice for the north

Northern Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District has gone without much in the way of representation for the past decade. After being served for four decades by David Obey, a serious and engaged member of Congress who had deep roots in the district and was passionate about defending its interests, the 7th got stuck with a former reality TV show star, Sean Duffy, as its “representative.”
Duffy wasted the decade complaining that his $174,000-a-year congressional salary was insufficient and appearing on right-wing radio and TV shows. Instead of developing a distinctive vision for representing the unique needs of northern Wisconsin’s small cities, villages, towns and rural areas — as had Obey and previous Democratic and Republican House members from the region — Duffy did what former House Speaker Paul Ryan told him to do. Then, when Donald Trump came on the political scene, the congressman quit trying altogether and made himself over as a spokesman for the president. Duffy quit the seat last fall to respond to family health concerns, and it has been vacant since then.
On May 12, voters will get a chance to regain representation. Republican primary voters passed over Jason Church, a thoughtful conservative with an independent streak and some sound ideas for putting the district first. Instead, they gave their party’s nomination to a political careerist, state Sen. Tom Tiffany, who has offered no indication that he would be anything more than a rubber stamp for Trump and the corporate special interests that define the agenda of the House Republican minority.
Democrats, on the other hand, picked a dynamic contender whose deep roots in the district and record of service mark her as a dramatically superior contender. Tricia Zunker, an attorney and law professor, serves as an associate justice of the Ho-Chunk Supreme Court and as an elected member of the Wausau School Board, where she has been a leading advocate for education equity.
Coming from a family with a history of farming in rural Marathon County and working in the industries of Wausau, Zunker displays an understanding of the district’s values, as well as its needs. She is fiercely independent and would serve in the tradition of former U.S. Sen. Russ Feingold, who always made it clear that his constituents would define his priorities — as opposed to the campaign donors who support political insiders like Tiffany.
While Tiffany has been busy bartering off his political soul to out-of-state special interests — collecting more than $1 million in campaign cash from donors in 33 states and Washington, D.C. — Zunker says, “I’m running to be a voice for the people of Wisconsin, not special interests and corporate lobbyists. Because of Citizens United, campaigns are becoming more expensive, and citizens who would make strong representatives are finding it harder and harder to run for office as a result. In order for our government to become more representative, and accountable to their constituents, we need serious campaign finance reform.”
In the meantime, Zunker says, “Unlike my Republican opponents, I refuse to accept a dime in corporate PAC money. We’re going to deliver a fair deal to the people of Wisconsin and end special deals for corporations and special interests.”
Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times: jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
