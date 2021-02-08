Paul Jadin: UW, broadband, inclusion are key to Madison region's success

I have had the pleasure of leading the Madison Region Economic Partnership the past eight years and partnering with myriad stakeholders who have added mightily to what has become one of the top economies in the United States. My lean but very talented team and I have been delighted to play a small role in the region’s ascendency to the most industrially diverse economy in the country, according to Emsi, an economic modeling service. The Brookings Institute has designated our region as the nation’s next superstar.

Let’s all take a moment to appreciate Madison’s impressive growth over the last decade. OK, now get over it. A lot of work still needs to be done. Both the Endless Frontier Act and the Innovation Centers Acceleration Act, which were introduced recently in Washington, call for billions of dollars in spending over roughly a decade. The money will go to areas that have the potential to take their place alongside San Francisco, Boston, Seattle, San Jose and San Diego.

By themselves, those regions accounted for 90% of the innovation growth in the United States from 2005 to 2017.