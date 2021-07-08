PLUMER COLUMN: 2021-2023 state budget is a win for Wisconsin

I was honored to vote last week in favor of the 2021-2023 budget for the state of Wisconsin.

Crafting our state’s biannual budget is the most important job we have in the legislature each session. Budgets should reflect the priorities of our state and I am proud to say that we accomplished that this biennium. This budget increases state investments in transportation, education, and mental health, while also returning more money to Wisconsin taxpayers through historic tax cuts.

The most common issue I hear about when I am out in the 42nd Assembly District is the condition of our roads. I am glad to say that this budget continues the trend of the last few and makes significant investments in transportation funding. Local transportation aids will see a 2% increase in each year of the biennium and funding for the local supplement grant program will be increased to $100 million, $25 million more than requested by Gov. Tony Evers. Additionally, we are committing $60 million more than the governor asked for to state highway projects. Despite these increases in transportation funding, the Republican budget was able to reduce borrowing for road projects by more than $300 million