PLUMER COLUMN: Addressing the opioid crisis through legislation

As the State Legislature winds down the 2021-2022 legislative session, I am immensely proud of all the work we accomplished.

We passed the state budget on time and we’re able to return $3.4 billion to taxpayers through tax cuts. Additionally, we took concrete steps to address our workforce and housing shortages. What I am most proud of though is the work my office did to address the substance abuse crisis in Wisconsin.

The past year was another bleak year for opioid related deaths in Wisconsin. Although it may not be at the forefront of the news, the specter of drug overdoses hangs over every community in the state. Opioid use doesn’t discriminate when it comes to income, geographic region, or political leanings.

In 2021, overdose deaths reached a record high of at least 560 in Milwaukee County, while the city of Eau Claire saw 58 such deaths, more than double the number in 2017. While there is no silver bullet to ending this crisis, I am hopeful that two bills I authored this session will be a step in right direction.

One bill set the groundwork for the historic settlement of a lawsuit between Wisconsin local governments and the manufacturers, distributors, and retailers of opioids. The legislation, now 2021 Wisconsin 57, required the state and local government to work together to reach a settlement and required that funds received from the settlement be split 70/30 between local and state governments, respectively. Additionally, the legislation required all those funds be used for opiate abatement activities. Since the bill was signed into law, the case has been settled and Wisconsin is set to receive $420 million over the next two decades as a result.

Another bill I am proud to have authored will create a statewide database for tracking vital information about opioid and methamphetamine use in Wisconsin. Senate Bill 49 directs the Department of Administration to work with an outside company to develop a centralized database for opioid and methamphetamine related statistics and to work with other agencies, such as the Departments of Justice and Health, to collect this information. This centralized system will allow our law enforcement, first responders, health care professionals, and social services to target their resources more effectively and where they are needed. This bill has passed both houses of the legislature with bi-partisan votes and awaits the governor’s signature.

There is still plenty of work to be done on addressing substance abuse in our communities, but I am happy to see the progress we made this session and to have played a leading role in it. If you or a loved one are struggling with addiction, there are resources available. The Wisconsin Addiction Recovery Hotline can be reached at 833-944-4673 or by texting your ZIP code to 898211.

Rep. Jon Plumer, R-Lodi, represents the 42nd District in the State Assembly. He can be reached at 608-266-3404 or at rep.plumer@legis.wi.gov.