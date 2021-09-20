PLUMER COLUMN: Legislature continues important work on substance abuse

Another piece of legislation I have authored this session is 2021 Assembly Bill 41, which would create an opioid and methamphetamine database system for the state. As it currently stands, our agencies don’t communicate well with each other, putting our response to substance abuse at a disadvantage. This system would allow law enforcement, health care providers, social services, and many others to use one system to track opioid and methamphetamine usage, giving us a more complete picture of the situation in our state. This bill has passed at the committee level in both houses and awaits a full vote by both houses of the legislature.

The legislature continues to do more fact finding on the issue as well. Just this week, the Assembly Substance Abuse and Prevention Committee hosted an informational hearing on various addiction treatment methods available in Wisconsin. Hearing directly from the professionals who deal with this every day is invaluable to the work we do here in the legislature. The work done by this committee will pay dividends in our struggle against addiction and I am honored to serve on this committee again this term.

If you or a loved one are struggling with addiction, there are resources available. The Wisconsin Addiction Recovery Hotline can be reached at 833-944-4673 or by texting your ZIP code to 898211.

Rep. Jon Plumer, R-Lodi, represents the 42nd District in the State Assembly. He can be reached at 608-266-3404 or at rep.plumer@legis.wi.gov.