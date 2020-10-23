Political sign regulations need to be enforced

Like kudzu, “the vine that ate the South,” campaign signs crop up here and there as political seasons approach. Before long they invade neighborhoods and streets and highways right up to Election Day — and some weeks beyond.

When all but piled on top of each other, they are eyesores. And for all the importance placed on them, political signs don’t offer much of a return against their cost.

Jonathan Krasno, a political science professor at Binghamton University in New York, reported in a study that campaign signs have no effect on voter turnout and provide but only a minuscule boost, if any, in a candidate’s chances to win.

Randomized field experiments in a study by lead author Donald Green of Columbia University found that lawn signs increase voter share by but 1.7 percentage points on average, an effect unlikely to be large enough to alter the outcome except perhaps in a very close contest.

But the more signs the better, candidates seem to believe. That becomes a problem about where signs are placed. Generally, so-called election litter may only be put on private property with permission.

They may be the sign of the season, but they cannot be placed in public rights of way where they may obstruct drivers’ views or present safety hazards.