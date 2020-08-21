POLMAN COLUMN: 2020 election: Biden vs. ‘a grave counterintelligence threat’

We’ve long known that Trump is a Putin stooge – despite Bill Barr’s craven attempts to spin it all away – but it’s refreshing to see it spelled out by a Republican-led Senate committee. Especially all the dirty details about how team Trump tried to cover up the 2016 Russian connection: “The Trump campaign publicly undermined the attribution of the hack-and-leak campaign to Russia, and was indifferent to whether it and WikiLeaks were furthering a Russian election interference effort.”

Ah yes, WikiLeaks – the repository of the Hillary campaign material stolen by Russia’s hackers. This new Senate report, vetted by the panel’s Republicans, contains the strongest evidence thus far that Trump and his campaign used Roger Stone as a conduit to get the inside skinny on what the Russia-WikiLeaks operation was releasing.

But enough about 2016. What about now?

The Senate report hints – but does not spell out – that the Russians, with Trump’s silent indulgence, is trying to meddle on his behalf in 2020. The committee features a statement from one its members, Ron Wyden, who says that the report “includes redacted information that is directly relevant to Russia’s interference in the 2020 election.”