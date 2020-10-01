POLMAN COLUMN: Biden spoke for all of us when telling Trump to 'shut up'

Trump can’t defend his dystopia – much less offer any kind of affirmative agenda for another four years – so his only play is to ruin the night for everyone else. When Biden surrendered to exasperation and said, “Will you shut up, man?” he spoke for the America that yearns to turn the page.

It’s hard to fathom what Trump hoped to accomplish. He’s losing badly in the polls – even red states like Texas and Georgia are virtually tied – largely because women detest him. In pivotal Pennsylvania, he’s currently losing women to Biden by 23 points. Yet there he was last night doing everything possible to alienate women further. He’s the quintessential guy who bulldozes women, nonsensically man-splaining when they try to talk. He’s the classic abusing ex-husband that they managed to get away from.

Suburban women, in particular, are turned off to Trump – who thinks he can win them over by scaring them with demagoguery about “radical left” minorities bringing in crime. He floated that con again Tuesday night, but Biden retorted at his best: “I was raised in the suburbs. This is not 1950. All these dog whistles and racism don’t work anymore. Suburbs are by and large integrated… What really is a threat to the suburbs and their safety is his failure to deal with COVID. They’re dying in the suburbs.”