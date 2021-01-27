POLMAN COLUMN: Biden will make government work again

Fortunately, the era of idiocy is over. The vacuum at the top has been filled. The new science team actually respects science. And as Biden pandemic “czar” Jeff Zients remarked the other day (in what should be music to our ears), “We’re going to throw the full resources and weight of the federal government behind this emergency” – directing FEMA to create thousands of vaccination sites, using the Defense Production Act to accelerate vaccine production, spending big federal bucks to retrofit schools for safe re-openings, pushing for another new economic stimulus package, just for starters.

Yeah, lots of Republicans on the Hill will balk at authorizing any more money for economic relief, because, with Trump gone, they’re already magically rediscovering their hatred of budget deficits. And yeah, Biden takes office with thin House and Senate leverage.

But Biden has the wind at his back. In the latest Pew Research poll, 79 percent of Americans – including 56 percent of self-identified conservatives – say they want Congress to step up with another stimulus package. It’s simple, really: People in pain want action. And kudos to Biden for not mincing words. As he said last Thursday, while unveiling his $2-trillion rescue plan, “I know what I just described will not come cheaply. But failure to do so will cost us dearly.”