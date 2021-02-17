POLMAN COLUMN: Biden's timely response to Texas two step

By the way, Ted Cruz also pleaded for federal help. This is the same Ted Cruz who opposed federal help for the blue northeastern states that were hammered by Hurricane Sandy.

One of the reasons Texas urgently needs federal help is because its main power grid can’t handle the current storm. The reason its main power grid can’t handle the storm is because it’s not linked to the rest of the nation. The reason it’s not linked to the rest of the nation is because it was set up to defy the feds and avoid federal regulation. I kid you not.

And by the way, raging against Washington – then pleading for help – is a longstanding Texas two-step.

Back when the governor was Rick Perry (remember him?), he nurtured his presidential ambitions by fuming that the “oppressive” federal government was always “interfering with the affairs of our state.” Which was amusing, because he was always in constant pursuit of federal bucks – for farmer “drought assistance,” for local law enforcement, for disaster cleanups, for whatever federal money his Washington lobbyists could scavenge. (He paid those lobbyists 30 grand a month).