POLMAN COLUMN: D.C. statehood push sensible

It has been obvious for a very long time that Washington D.C. deserves statehood – just for starters, it has more people than Wyoming or Vermont and its residents pay more in total federal income tax than residents of 21 other states.

Earlier this week, during a House hearing on statehood, Georgia Republican congressman Jody Hice, a former right-wing radio host, offered a creative rationale for the status quo. He said that “D.C. wants the benefits of a state without actually having to operate like one,” because, for instance, it “would be the only state in America without a car dealership.”

Granted, the Founding Fathers failed to foresee the internal combustion engine, but one would search in vain for any language, in any of the amendments enacted during the modern era, that cites car dealerships as a basis for statehood. And it’s clear that Hice doesn’t get out much, because if he were to walk just nine blocks from the Capitol dome, he could buy a Tesla.

Zack Smith, a GOP witness from the conservative Heritage Foundation think tank, contended that the residents have lots of ways of making their voices heard, asking committee members, “How many of you saw D.C. statehood yard signs, or bumper stickers, or banners on your way to this hearing today?”