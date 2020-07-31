POLMAN COLUMN: Democrats should embrace anti-Trump Republicans

During this unprecedented national emergency, it should be all hands on deck. If Kasich can help persuade even a small percentage of Republicans to switch sides in November – especially in Ohio, which is unexpectedly competitive for Biden – it could have an outsized impact on the results. Trump’s support is eroding – his approval rating on the pandemic has dropped to a record low 32 percent – and Kasich’s old-school GOP credentials make him the perfect person to woo more Republicans. Is it possible that the purity police have never heard of the old axiom that politics makes strange bedfellows? Isn’t it smart politics for Biden to accommodate the Bernie Sanders wing on the left (which he’s doing) while also reaching out to anyone on the right who cares about the national interest?

Indeed, the progressives who are hostile to Kasich have somehow overlooked the issues they have in common – most notably, Kasich’s gubernatorial decision in 2013 to defy the GOP by expanding Medicaid under Obamacare. When Republicans assailed him for that blasphemy (because any support for Barack Obama was a blasphemy), he said that he wanted to make “real improvement in people’s lives.” He also said: “When you die and get to the meeting with Saint Peter, he’s probably not going to ask you much about what you did about keeping government small. But he is going to ask you what you did for the poor. You better have a good answer.”