POLMAN COLUMN: Harris, promise of America antidote to Trump darkness

Will she tap her prosecutor’s creds and fillet Mike Pence in the veep debate (assuming Pence isn’t dumped for Nikki Haley)? Yup, Harris v. Pence will likely be a bloodbath. Will she help boost minority turnout (especially Black women) in the key cities of swing states—Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin—where Hillary Clinton fatally failed? On the margins, sure. Will her track record as a prosecutor and California attorney general alienate some activists on the left (on Twitter, she’s sometimes derided as “a cop” who worked for “The Man”)? I suppose so.

But it’s arguably too early to game out those scenarios. What matters most, right now, is that Joe Biden has sent a powerful message of hope to voters who are desperate to empower democratic diversity and leave authoritarian racism in the rear-view mirror.

And Biden is sending an important message about himself. Harris beat him up in the first Democratic debate 14 months ago, but he’s comfortable enough in his own skin to eschew a grudge—and clearly secure enough to govern in partnership with an assertive woman of color. If someone like Harris had ever assailed Donald Trump in the same fashion, Trump would still be attacking the woman’s looks and tweeting his grievances on the nocturnal toilet. Biden, by contrast, is basically telling the electorate, “As a party, we need to be unified. As a country, we need to heal, racially and politically. The stakes are too high for anything else.”