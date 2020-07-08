POLMAN COLUMN: Hoover, now Trump, show what happens when businessmen become president

Four years too late, people like that retired Florida banker have woken up. There was scads of evidence in 2016 that if Trump were to run America the way he’d been running his business, he’d run us into the ground. But people didn’t bother to pay attention. They ignored what was patently obvious—that this so-called business “closer” couldn’t close a window if someone showed him the latch.

How could Trump “run America like a business” if he couldn’t even make money running casinos? It was a matter of public record that he’d filed for bankruptcy six times—in 1991, 1992, 2004, and 2009—a fact that was well aired during the 2016 presidential debates. The Wall Street Journal had reported in detail that none of the U.S. banks would loan him a dime. And it was also well known that, in Atlantic City, Trump had fled his serial failures by stiffing contractors, creditors and his partners.

It was also common knowledge—or should have been—that Trump the businessman was tight with the mob. He was caught on video partying with mobster Robert LiButti, and in 1991 New Jersey regulators fined a Trump casino $200,000 for indulging LiButti’s demand that all African Americans and women be removed from his gaming tables.