POLMAN COLUMN: Hypocrites praise John Lewis, ruin his life's work

But Chief Justice Roberts had given Congress a wee bit of wiggle room: lawmakers could find a way to revise and update the Voting Rights Act—enabling the Justice Department to stop voter suppression without picking on the Southern states so much—then, yes, it could live on. That’s precisely what Lewis was trying to do, with his Voting Rights Advancement Act.

Alas, Mitch McConnell—for all his high-flown rhetoric about Lewis bending the arc of justice—has consistently refused to lift a finger for voting rights.

That’s ironic, because when the Voting Rights Act was up for renewal back in 2006, the Republican House and the Republican Senate passed it overwhelmingly…with a thumbs-up from McConnell. Their reasoning: “40 years has not been a sufficient amount of time to eliminate the vestiges of discrimination…and to ensure that the right of all citizens to vote is protected as guaranteed by the Constitution.”

But that was so 14 years ago. Today’s Republicans are tethered to an openly racist president who’s terrified that equal ballot access will doom him in November. Today’s Republicans pay lip service to John Lewis, and thwart him with their deeds. Today’s Republicans, in the words of Eric Holder, “wrap themselves in the Constitution while gutting its protections.”

Unless or until these hypocrites are driven from power, John Lewis’ life work will remain unfulfilled.

