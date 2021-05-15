POLMAN COLUMN: Kudos to Liz Cheney, but don't forget her father's lies

But Cheney didn’t care. On “Meet The Press,” in December 2001, he declared that 9/11 ringleader Mohamed Atta had met in Prague with a Saddam secret agent. In Cheney’s words, “It’s been pretty well confirmed.”

But Cheney had seized on a rumor that U.S intelligence officials could not confirm. In April 2002, inside sources told Newsweek: “U.S. intelligence and law enforcement officials now believe that Atta wasn’t even in Prague at the time.” But Cheney persisted anyway. In September 2002, he said it again on Meet the Press: “We have reporting that places (Atta) in Prague with a senior Iraqi intelligence official a few months before the attack.”

Fast forward to June 2004. That’s when the bipartisan 9/11 Commission rebuked Cheney: “We have examined the allegation that Atta met with an Iraqi intelligence officer…Based on the evidence available – including investigation by Czech and U.S. officials, plus detainee reporting – we do not believe that such a meeting occurred.”