POLMAN COLUMN: Refusing to wear a mask is America at its worst

There are many things I love about my country. But “rugged individualism,” when taken to its extreme, does not make my list. Nor does religious zealotry, when its practice threatens the welfare of other people.

For instance, here’s Nino Vitale, a Republican state representative in Ohio, explaining why he refuses to wear a face mask during the pandemic: “I will not wear a mask. That’s the image of God right there, and I want to see it in my brothers and sisters…No one is stopping anybody from wearing a face mask. But quite frankly everyone else’s freedom ends at the tip of my nose. You’re not going to tell me what to do.”

And here’s Cheryl K. Chumley, the online opinion editor at the conservative Washington Times: Mask requirements are “a blatant violation of an individual’s right to choose – of an individual’s right to self-govern.” Mask requirements are fine “in a socialist country. In an authoritarian society. In a communist, dictatorial, tyrannical kind of country. But this is America.”