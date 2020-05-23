POLMAN COLUMN: Trump preparing to yell 'fraud!' if he loses in November

And if Trump’s threat sounds vaguely familiar—remember when he threatened to withhold promised military aid to Ukraine unless Ukraine helped him rig the 2020 election against Biden? The people who rightly impeached Trump last winter warned that if he was let off the hook he’d pull the same crap again. Presto!

So what do Trump’s latest tirades tell us? Basically, that he’s terrified of losing in November. So he’s clearly trying to lay the groundwork for denying defeat. The big danger for our democracy—especially if the national vote count is slow, thanks to the surge of mail ballots—is that his cultists will take up the cause.

“Democracy depends upon the losers of an election accepting the election results as legitimate and agreeing to regroup to fight to regain political power in the next election,” Rick Hansen, one of the nation’s top ballot experts, wrote in the Washington Post. “If large numbers of voters believe the winning side cheated in elections, we could have unrest and resistance to lawful government orders. I’m reminded of the famous scene in “Citizen Kane,” when the demagogic mogul faced an electoral defeat, and his newspaper spun the loss with a headline it had prepared in advance: FRAUD AT POLLS! That was funny in reel life. It would be worse than tragic in real life.

Dick Polman, a veteran national political columnist based in Philadelphia and a Writer in Residence at the University of Pennsylvania, writes at DickPolman.net. Email him at dickpolman7 @gmail.com