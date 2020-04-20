POLMAN COLUMN: Why Biden's well positioned to topple Trump

Joe Biden may not be exciting, and he may not pack the rafters, but he has already assembled a smart cadre of public health advisers to guide his response to the pandemic. Back on March 12, he released a comprehensive pandemic fight plan. Earlier this week, he shared his thoughts about how and when to reopen America. Granted, all his moves thus far have garnered insufficient attention—the media is currently mesmerized by Trump’s daily propaganda show—but it’s early yet. The out-party nominee will get his say, and will draw the competence contrast, when the battle is fully joined.

The empathy chasm. The current White House occupant celebrates the mounting death toll by toasting his “ratings” and boasting that he’s No. 1 on Facebook. His challenger has suffered grievous losses in his personal life (a wife, a daughter, a son) and shares his pain in the presence of those who have suffered similar loss. Timing is everything, in politics as in life. Uncle Joe’s ministrations will resonate in this year of tragedy.