Rep. Mark Born: Parents have role in school

Across Wisconsin, kids have returned to classrooms as the new school year kicks off. Whether your kids are excited or nervous, I know parents throughout the state are eager to support their children as they return to school.

With the new school year comes new challenges, and with the tumultuousness of the past few years, we know there are still some obstacles to overcome. This session, Republicans have advocated for the needs of our students, from targeted investments in our schools in areas where we know kids need the most help, to supporting more parental involvement and choices in education.

When Democrats shut down our state and kept our schools closed — in some communities for more than an entire school year — it caused lasting damage to our children. Many of our kids continue to be behind academically, and continue to suffer from the mental and emotional damage caused by social isolation and stress from the lockdowns.

That’s why Republicans targeted funding for mental health programs in our schools, with nearly $20 million in new state funding for mental health. We doubled mental health aids and increased mental health collaboration grants, which enable schools to work with community partners to provide mental health services to students. These programs, along with billions in new state and federal funding for K-12 education, are critical to helping our kids overcome the challenges of the past two years and thrive in the future.

These closures are also the reason why Republicans doubled down on a position we’ve always supported — ensuring parents are involved in their child’s education and that there are choices for families to select the best learning environment for their kids.

Unfortunately, Gov. Tony Evers vetoed legislation that would have affirmed parents’ rights to information and involvement in their child’s education, and legislation that would have given more families educational choices.

With new resources available to tackle the challenges the new school year presents, I know our local teachers and administrators will faithfully serve our students and utilize these resources to improve the academic and mental well-being of our kids. To our parents, school faculty and kids, best of luck in the new year.