Rep. Mark Born: The governor's state budget is unworkable

The Legislature's Joint Finance Committee begins voting this week on Wisconsin’s biennial budget. Many things have changed in the Badger State over the last two years, including the COVID-19 pandemic and all the struggles that have come with it. But when it comes to the budget, Gov. Tony Evers has uncompromisingly maintained the status quo by proposing an unworkable tax-and-spend model.

Before Gov. Evers released his biennial budget, Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green and I sent the governor a letter. As co-chairman of the Joint Finance Committee, we asked him to avoid the mistakes of his first budget. We asked for a responsible plan that ensured the state spent within its means while also investing in priorities. Unfortunately, Gov. Evers repeated the same mistakes of his first budget -- spending excessively while also including many divisive policy items and more tax increases.