ROFF COLUMN: Cashing in on the coronavirus crisis

Now they must deal with the consequences of those decisions. No one knows where to turn for relief or definitive answers, so a climate of uncertainty has taken hold. We’re probably months into this thing, worried about the implications for the health of the citizenry and the health of the economy. How long can we go before the whole system comes crashing down?

Everyone fears the day of reckoning will come sooner than most of us anticipate. The calls are already out there to reopen the marketplace, which seems sensible at this point. But those decisions are best left to governors and the other local officials who issued the self-quarantine orders in the first place.

Meanwhile, the politicians in Washington are spending money faster than they can print it. We may spend more than $5 trillion, yet there are still people without any money coming in. They, like the doctors and hospital administrators and trustees who want cash upfront from the insurance companies for work they may do later, want to know what they’ll have to do to survive.

What must be considered is the idea that health care providers be allowed to resume their normal course of work. Moving piles of money through the health care or any other system is a bad idea. Putting people back to work is the best answer.

Looking to the government to require people who have money to give it to people who don’t may sound appealing, but it ultimately gets you to Venezuela and Cuba and Bulgaria behind the Iron Curtain. None of us want that for America.

