Four years ago, I promised to make progress on housing, transit, climate and equity. I kept that promise, even though the pandemic disrupted everything. My administration persisted and innovated, responding to new challenges with a series of programs to address Madison’s urgent needs.

On housing, I promised to address the severe housing shortage the city faced when I took office. With the support of the City Council, we doubled the city’s affordable housing budget, leveraging hundreds of millions in private-sector dollars. Over four years, the city approved a record 15,000 new dwelling units of all types.

At the same time, we transformed the city’s approach to homelessness — creating safer shelters, reducing the unsheltered population by an estimated 65% and working to develop Wisconsin’s first purpose-built homeless shelters.

On transit, we secured over $110 million in federal funding — an unprecedented amount — to modernize and transform Madison’s transit system while spending fewer local dollars than what was proposed by the previous administration. Plus, the Biden administration granted us 46 new electric buses. With 100,000 new residents coming to the region in the coming decades, we are building a system that will greatly reduce carbon emissions and more than double access to employment from low-income neighborhoods.

On climate, we are tackling the two largest sources of emissions: transportation and buildings. I am proud to have installed over 1.4 MW of solar generation, and we are on track to exceed 2 MW by 2024. Seventy-four percent of city power now comes from renewable sources. We have the state’s largest electric fleet (over 90 EVs), the nation’s first electric fire truck and are using biodiesel in heavy vehicles.

The City Council unanimously approved a program to ask all large commercial buildings to conduct energy tune ups to save money and conserve energy. I’m proud to be endorsed by Wisconsin Conservation Voters.

Racial equity considerations have been woven into our decision making. I created a Division of Equity and Social Justice in the Department of Civil Rights and launched community connector positions to work with the Spanish, Hmong and Mandarin speaking communities to ensure these voices are heard in all city processes. We are tackling the historic lack of investment in the South Side by investing $115 million to combat displacement, increase homeownership and maximize economic opportunities.

The pandemic spawned a series of challenges that we moved rapidly to address. Students were hit hard. Though we don’t run the school system, we supported the district with weekly meetings and unprecedented sums for summer programming and job opportunities. I am proud to be endorsed by Madison Teachers Inc. and School Board President Ali Muldrow.

When criminal activity increased, we took action with targeted, evidence-based policing, decreasing homicides and shots fired by about 40% in 2022. And our Vision Zero project tackled traffic crashes — decreasing fatalities and serious injuries by 29% in just two years.

In 2021, we launched Madison CARES, which sends teams of paramedics and crisis workers to respond to nonviolent mental health emergencies. It has responded to over 1,800 calls with a patient-centered approach, freeing up our officers to focus on preventing crime.

I secured resources to invest in poll workers and elections infrastructure. In the wake of the 2020 election, I stood up to extremists in the Legislature who peddled the “big lie” and threatened to jail me, and we later increased penalties on those who would threaten our heroic poll workers.

For struggling families, a federally funded rental assistance program helped over 5,000 families stay in stable housing. I raised private funds to create Wisconsin’s first Guaranteed Income pilot program, and most recently we launched Wisconsin’s first financial assistance program for municipal service bills. With support from U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, who has endorsed me, we brought in over $400 million in federal funding for Madison’s priorities.

Over the past four years, I’ve fought to keep our community safe and keep Madison moving forward. I ask for your support on or before April 4 so together we can get the job done.