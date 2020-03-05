SCHMIDT COLUMN: Mental health disorders an epidemic in our society

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Those who work in the field of mental health do a fantastic job with the resources they have. The problem is there are only so many mental health workers and treatment facilities and more and more individuals every day who seem to need the assistance. What is worse is that on top of the typical mental health disorders that these caseworkers see every day, they are now seeing increasing amounts of individuals with substance abuse-related mental health disorders.

Every day, law enforcement respond to assist with attempted suicides, welfare checks, domestic incidents and others that many times are directly linked to mental health. While I am not able speak about the mental health of the actor in Milwaukee, I can tell you that had the plot been foiled, mental health would have been evaluated, as he was a threat to himself and others.

There is no easy fix to this problem, but it is an issue that our country needs to get serious about. Too many people are suffering from mental illness and until we get serious about it, self-harm, violence and homicides will continue across our country.