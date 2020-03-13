SHANNON COLUMN: Media focused on blaming coronavirus on Trump

After years of Russia, Russia, Russia and a few months of Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine we now have another bunch of foreigners interfering in our presidential election. The difference is the Opposition Media welcomes this interference because of the damage it may do to President Trump’s re-election.

While Russian interference was invisible and the results negligible, Chinese interference - while also invisible - has very tangible results.

The natural, catchy term for this interference would be the Chinese flu. It’s not entirely precise, but it hits the bullseye on the origin of the disease. Unfortunately, the Speech Police has managed to persuade itself that the most populous nation on Earth is inhabited solely by minorities.

That makes any reference to China that contains even the slightest intimation of disease automatically “racist.” So we’re stuck with coronavirus for the duration of the epidemic.

The geographic origin of the disease is immaterial to the left. As far as they’re concerned the coronavirus is a godsend. Dead Americans and an economy on life support are a small price to pay for the left and its media stenographers, if it beats Trump in November.