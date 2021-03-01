SHRIBMAN COLUMN: Canada breathes sign of relief

“Trump was the most difficult president we have ever had,” said Colin Robertson, vice president of the Canadian Global Affairs Institute. “Yes, there were differences before, but they pale in comparison to the way he treated Trudeau — and the way he treated others. This warm opening with Biden is being watched not only in Ottawa but also in London, Paris, Berlin, Canberra and Tokyo.”

It did not help that there has been no American ambassador in Ottawa for 18 months and that the last envoy, Kelly Knight Craft, spent half of the time she was in the post in the United States.

“Canadians have great hopes for the Biden administration,” said John English, a former Liberal Party member of Parliament and the biographer of Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau, father of the current prime minister. “People here were deeply offended by the threat to Canada, and the way Trump handled Trudeau was terrible. Richard Nixon had a hard time with Trudeau’s father, but publicly he was civil and respectful, and in the end, Pierre Trudeau had a measure of respect for Nixon. That is not the case with Justin Trudeau.”