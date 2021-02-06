SHRIBMAN COLUMN: Inpspired by Webster, Biden should also be cautioned

Throughout his life — early as an opponent of slavery, late as the advocate of the Compromise of 1850 that gave succor to slave states — Webster was involved in the most divisive debates in our history.

Webster’s greatest speeches were meant to encourage reverence for the Union and counter those who would threaten it, an acknowledgment that national unity was elusive. By 1850 his rhetoric was in service of compromise — at a time, much like our own, when compromise was considered moral surrender.

“Everyone thinks about Webster in light of his ‘Union-forever’ oration, but he was a polarizing figure — not as bad as some, but still a divisive figure,” said Jay Sexton, a University of Missouri historian.

Soon after Webster replied to Hayne, Ralph Waldo Emerson said that Webster possessed a “mind great enough to capture the majesty of moral nature and to apply himself in all his length and breadth to it.” After the Compromise of 1850, which included the reviled Fugitive Slave Act, Emerson described Webster as “a man of the past, not a man of faith or hope,” concluding, “all the drops of his blood have eyes that look downward.” He had, in the assessment of Irving H. Bartlett in his 1978 Webster biography, “fallen irretrievably in the eyes of the New England abolitionists.”